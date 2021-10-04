That Deep Conversation with a Stranger Is More Meaningful than We Realize

Conversations with strangers don’t typically get very deep… But, a new study suggests that maybe they should. University of Chicago researchers are learning that we tend to overestimate the awkwardness of deeper conversations and underestimate their enjoyment.
But, researcher Nicholas Epley says, if people could get past these misconceptions, they could form more meaningful connections.
Epley adds, “As the pandemic wanes and we all get back to talking with each other again, being aware that others also like meaningful conversation might lead you to spend less time in small talk and have more pleasant interactions as a result.”
Tune in to more, here: (UPI)