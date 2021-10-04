      Weather Alert

That Deep Conversation with a Stranger Is More Meaningful than We Realize

Oct 4, 2021 @ 10:20am
Strangers Less Awkward, More Interested in Deep Conversation than We Think

Conversations with strangers don’t typically get very deep…  But, a new study suggests that maybe they should. University of Chicago researchers are learning that we tend to overestimate the awkwardness of deeper conversations and underestimate their enjoyment.

But, researcher Nicholas Epley says, if people could get past these misconceptions, they could form more meaningful connections.

Epley adds, “As the pandemic wanes and we all get back to talking with each other again, being aware that others also like meaningful conversation might lead you to spend less time in small talk and have more pleasant interactions as a result.”

Tune in to more, here:  (UPI)

  • A study finds that most people overestimate the awkwardness of deeper conversations with strangers, as well as underestimate a stranger’s enjoyment of such a conversation
  • The experts say if we can get over these misconceptions, we all stand to form more meaningful connections with others
TAGS
#DeepConversation #HeartToHeart #LiveSmarterNotHarder #Stranger #WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
Say goodbye to the low prices at Dollar Tree.
Bears Fans Petition Team to Fire Matt Nagy After Loss to Browns
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
Thomas Rhett Throws First Pitch At Chicago Cubs Game
Watch Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan, And Pitbull Join Forces For Party Anthem "Where The Country Girls At"
Connect With Us Listen To Us On