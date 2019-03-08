Taylor’s stalker strikes again
By Carol McGowan
Mar 8, 2019 @ 9:25 AM
Taylor Swift can’t seem to shake off her stalker. Twenty-two-year-old Roger Alvarado was arrested for breaking into the pop star’s New York City townhouse for the second time in less than a year. Police were called to the residence by the alarm system just after two a.m. this past Thursday when he climbed up a ladder and smashed through a glass door. Alvarado has already served six months in jail for breaking into the property, using Swift’s shower and falling asleep in her bed last April. He was just released a month ago, and was ordered to go back to Florida to serve five years probation. Swift has a restraining order against Alvarado. She was not at home during either break-in, and nothing was taken.

