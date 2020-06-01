Taylor Swift Tells President Trump He’s Going to Be Voted Out – It’s Her Most-Liked Tweet of All-Time
(Photo illustration by Mary Turner/Getty Images)
TAYLOR SWIFT went on Twitter, and accused PRESIDENT TRUMP of “stoking the fires of white supremacy,” and “threatening violence.” She added that we’ll vote him out in November, and it became her most-liked Tweet of all-time.
Swift blames Trump for inflaming racial unrest and lacking leadership. And she doesn’t hold back.
She Tweeted, quote, “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’???
“We will vote you out in November, @RealDonaldTrump.”
Taylor was responding to this Tweet from Trump: Quote, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”
Twitter placed a public interest notice on Trump’s post, saying it “violated the Twitter rules about glorifying violence.”