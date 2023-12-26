Taylor Swift Sports Santa Hat – with Travis Kelce’s Jersey Number at Chiefs Christmas Game

Taylor Swift showed up to support her partner, at the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Las Vegas Raiders NFL game, on Christmas Day.

The Grammy winner wore a red crewneck sweater and plaid Hill House Home skirt, as she watched her boyfriend Travis Kelce start for the Chiefs.

If you’re really into fashion: She stayed warm with a cashmere bomber jacket from friend Gigi Hadid‘s “Guest in Residence” brand and diamond-patterned Sheertex tights.

She finished her festive outfit with a Santa hat, Kelce’s jersey number, 87, and red lipstick.

Since she began dating the tight end, this past summer, Swift has attended his football games, wearing vintage team gear and accessories, which honor Kelce and his team.

The former Super Bowl Champion Chiefs lost to the Raiders, at home, at Arrowhead Stadium.

What do you think of Taylor Swift’s game-day looks?