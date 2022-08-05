      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Reportedly Working On New Music For The First Time In 2 Years

Aug 5, 2022 @ 4:08pm
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Taylor Swift is working on new music, according to The Sun. A source says Taylor is experimenting with sounds and is working on an album that will be her most collaborative to date.

Fans will be surprised by what Swift comes up with, as the singer is going outside her normal genre. She’s currently writing and recording in Nashville.

“She recently invited some friends to write with her, and the songs they came up with reminded her team of Stevie Nicks and Joan Armatrading,” said the source. She’ll also be exploring her relationship with Joe Alwyn in the new songs.

“Her fans are used to hearing about her break-ups, but her outlook on romance has changed since being with Joe, and this will come through in the music.”

Are you looking forward to new music from Taylor?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FLIRT: Do You Play with your Hair All the Time? Here's Why.
Woman Falls to her Death at Kenny Chesney Concert in Denver
Naomi Judd Excluded her Daughters - Wynonna & Ashley - from her Will
Old '90s Footage Of Darius Rucker Performing Bluegrass At A Texas BBQ Joint
Miranda Lambert Sparks Reaction with Emotional New Video: 'Keep an Open Mind'
Connect With Us Listen To Us On