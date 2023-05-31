Taylor Swift Fans Say They’ll Wear Adult Diapers to her Concert

How far would you go to ensure you didn’t miss a single one of your favorite songs, at a performance by your favorite artist? Would you wear diapers, just so you wouldn’t miss an “Eras Tour” song, which you paid handsomely to see Taylor Swift perform at Soldier Field?

Some Swift fans say they actually consider wearing adult diapers, so they won’t miss a single Taylor moment.

See what we’re talking about, here, in the NYPost… “The rash is worth it.”

One “Swiftie” recorded a pal requesting help, donning a diaper beneath her glittering gold concert outfit.

Another admitted that during the Houston stop of the tour, she purchased a pack of adult diapers: “The amount of stress and time it took me to get Taylor Swift tickets, I will be getting an adult diaper. Because I’m not missing a minute of it,” she said.