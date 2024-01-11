Taylor Swift ‘Absent’ from Super Bowl Regardless Whether Travis Kelce Plays

Taylor Swift ‘Absent’ from Super Bowl – Whether or Not Travis Kelce Plays – Jo Koy’s Joke The Reason? NO.

Parade reports Taylor Swift may not cheer on Travis Kelce, from the sidelines if his Kansas City Chiefs make another Super Bowl appearance.

The next international leg of her Eras Tour begins on February 7, with four Tokyo Dome shows ending the night before the Super Bowl.

Since Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas and Super Bowl LVIII does not start until 6:30 p.m. ET, Swift could fly straight to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, after her February 10 show. But, at what exhaustive cost? Talk about jet lag and fatigue… Wealthy as she is, you simply can’t buy sleep.

On Sunday (January 7), Golden Globe Awards host Jo Koy made a joke about the NFL‘s camera-shot cutaways to show Taylor at Chiefs games, during his opening speech. He later took the joke back, after he got swift backlash from Swift’s fans.

Kelce was not there (possibly to not detract from Swift’s accomplishments and honors) at the show.

Here’s a thought: Do you think Travis will travel to see Taylor after the Chiefs’ season ends?