Taco Bell paying six figures
This photo taken Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, a Taco Bell sign is shown at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Taco Bell is ready for fork over 100-thousand dollars to some of its workers. The fast food chain will test out the new salary for managers in the Northeast and Midwest later this year. The company owns 450 stores and says its trying to boost morale, recruitment and customer experience. The goal is to set itself apart but it’s not the only six-figure fast food restaurant. In-N-Out Burger already pays managers 160-thousand.