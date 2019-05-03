Taco Bell now Selling Bikini’s
By Roy Gregory
May 3, 2019 @ 8:37 AM
This photo taken Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, a Taco Bell sign is shown at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Nothing makes me think of looking sexy at the beach like Taco Bell. Um . . .
Taco Bell just started selling BIKINIS in its online shop. The pattern on the bikini is different Taco Bell sauce packets. If you’re interested, it’s $60.
That’s not the only summer product Taco Bell just rolled out. They’ve also got swim trunks, pool floats, beach towels, and a beach umbrella. There’s actually a ton of things they’re selling that are summer themed, check them all out here. 

