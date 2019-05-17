Taco Bell Is Opening a Taco-Themed Hotel and Resort
By Roy Gregory
|
May 17, 2019 @ 9:36 AM
This photo taken Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, a Taco Bell sign is shown at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Taco Bell is opening a resort hotel. Yes, this is really happening. Starting on Aug. 9, fans of the fast-food chain looking to get away from it all can book a room at The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort in Palm Springs, Calif. According to Taco Bell, the hotel will offer several unique menu items that will only be available at the hotel. It will only be open for a limited time, however.
From check-in to check-out, The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort re-imagines what a hotel stay can be, unveiling a destination inspired by tacos and fueled by fans. Everything from guest rooms to breakfast and poolside cocktails will be infused with a Taco Bell twist, making this the flavor-filled getaway of 2019,” reps for the chain said in a statement.
The hotel and resort will also reportedly feature a not-to-miss gift shop, which will offer exclusive apparel. There will also be an onsite salon which will offer Taco Bell-inspired nail art and hairstyles options. The resort will start accepting reservations in June. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.

