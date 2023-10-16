Suzanne Somers passed away on Sunday (October 15th) at the age of 76, just one day before her 77th birthday. Her longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, announced the news in a statement, sharing that the late actress “survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.”

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” Hay added in the statement. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Somers is best known for her roles in Three’s Company and Step By Step. She also starred in She’s the Sheriff and Serial Mom.

Bewitched actress Erin Murphy honored Somers on X, writing that she was ”funny and beautiful” and “inspired [her] to get a T-Bird.” Viola Davis wrote on Instagram, “RIP Suzanne Somers. I grew up watching Three’s Company. You were a joy and forever young. Rest well.”