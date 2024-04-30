Reba McEntire Praises Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter,’ Talks ACM Awards

There’s always lots to talk about, when Reba McEntire enters the room. And she likes to hint at things…

McEntire offers up her thoughts about the current moment in country music, and reacts to Beyoncé‘s “Cowboy Carter” album, which features an updated version of Dolly Parton‘s “Jolene.”

She speculates whether Beyoncé will attend the ACM Awards and praises the unique spin on “Jolene.” “Wouldn’t that be neat after she has this great country album out?” McEntire exclaimed.

Regardless of Beyoncé’s presence, Reba will celebrate with Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Luke Combs at the awards.

As for hosting the ACMs for the 17th time, Reba says it’s always a good time, like a “family reunion.”

The ACMs will take place in Texas. They’ll head to Prime Video on May 16th.

Who do you think would be “the big winner,” at the ACM Awards?