Survey: Americans Will Suffer 5 Sweaty, Sleepless Nights Before We Turn on the AC for the Summer
Most of those surveyed say 69 degrees is the perfect indoor temperature but many more won’t turn on the AC when it starts heating up outside. According to a new poll from OnePoll and Trane Residential, many will go through five nights with no AC. And one-in-seven won’t turn on the AC until August.
Other interesting facts: 35-percent think turning the thermostat down to its lowest setting will cool off the space, faster. Trane air conditioning product expert Mark Woodruff says to help cooling costs you can invest in a smart thermostat to regulate the temperature in your home and maintain your system.
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Did you know that almost a quarter of Americans won’t date someone who doesn’t enjoy the same thermostat levels as them? True. Out of 2,000 Americans surveyed, one-in-four Americans have ended a relationship, due to discomforts in temperature.