Surprise or No? Marijuana Use Now Outpaces Cigarette Use

Looks like people in the U.S. are making the switch, when it comes smoking… Or, more likely, quitting one kind, while the other draws new smokers.

According to a new Gallup poll, more people are smoking marijuana than cigarettes.

According to the poll, only 11% of Americans smoke cigarettes, while 16% say that they smoke marijuana.

“Smoking cigarettes is clearly on the decline and is most likely to become even more of a rarity in the years ahead,” says Gallup Senior Scientist Dr. Frank Newport. “This reflects both public awareness of its negative effects and continuing government efforts at all levels to curtail its use.”

Effectively, one is economically endorsed, and one is not. Some consumers think it’s a “more bang for your buck” issue.