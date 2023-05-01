Super Mario Bros. Rules Box Office For 4th Straight Week

Popcorn box; disposable cup for beverages with straw, film strip, clapper board and ticket on the podium. Cinema Concept Design. Detailed vector illustration.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has powered up for a fourth straight week.

The movie topped the box office with $40 million, bringing its U.S. box office total to $490 million and its global total to over $1 billion.

Evil Dead Rise finished at #2 with $12.2 million in its second week.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret debuted in 3rd place with $6.8 million, followed by John Wick: Chapter 4 with $5 million.

In fifth place? A 40th anniversary re-release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which brought in $4.7 million in just 475 theaters.

