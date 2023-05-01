98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Super Mario Bros. Rules Box Office For 4th Straight Week

May 1, 2023 6:05PM CDT
The Super Mario Bros. Movie has powered up for a fourth straight week.

The movie topped the box office with $40 million, bringing its U.S. box office total to $490 million and its global total to over $1 billion.

Evil Dead Rise finished at #2 with $12.2 million in its second week.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret debuted in 3rd place with $6.8 million, followed by John Wick: Chapter 4 with $5 million.

In fifth place? A 40th anniversary re-release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which brought in $4.7 million in just 475 theaters.

What movie did you see this weekend? I saw “Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret and it brought me back to my junior high days.

