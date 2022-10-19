Student Loan Debt – Apply to Cancel It – Here’s How
October 19, 2022 1:30PM CDT
Here’s How to Cancel Your Student Loans
The Biden administration has opened the portal to apply for federal student debt relief. Some grads are eligible to receive up to $20,000 worth of debt cancellation.
Relief is available for individual federal borrowers who earn $125,000 per year or less… $250,000 or less, if you’re part of a household.
90% of the relief plan’s benefits will go to households which earn less than a total of $75,000.
The program covers debts which accrued during both graduate and undergraduate programs.
Visit studentaid.gov to apply and learn more about qualifying for student loan debt relief.
