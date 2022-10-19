Student Loan Debt – Apply to Cancel It – Here’s How

The Biden administration has opened the portal to apply for federal student debt relief. Some grads are eligible to receive up to $20,000 worth of debt cancellation.

Relief is available for individual federal borrowers who earn $125,000 per year or less… $250,000 or less, if you’re part of a household.

90% of the relief plan’s benefits will go to households which earn less than a total of $75,000.

The program covers debts which accrued during both graduate and undergraduate programs.

Visit studentaid.gov to apply and learn more about qualifying for student loan debt relief.

Learn more, here: (Elite Daily)