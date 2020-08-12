Stay Overnight at the Last Remaining Blockbuster Video Store
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
The world’s last remaining Blockbuster video store, located in Bend, Oregon, has an interesting offer. Sandi Harding, the manager, is converting the store into an Airbnb for 3 nights only. You and three friends could snag a night’s sleepover in the store and watch movies to your heart’s content in a makeshift living room complete with a pull-out couch, bean bag chairs, lamps and pillows. The Blockbuster sleepover includes free pizza, Pepsi, candy and popcorn. There’s also a VHS player, as long as you remember to rewind. Reservations open this coming Monday 1 PM Pacific Time, but only for residents of Deschutes County. The overnight sleepovers are set for three nights only, Sept. 18-20. Here’s the complete story from Business Insider.