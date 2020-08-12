      Weather Alert

Stay Overnight at the Last Remaining Blockbuster Video Store

Aug 12, 2020 @ 6:10am
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

The world’s last remaining Blockbuster video store, located in Bend, Oregon, has an interesting offer. Sandi Harding, the manager, is converting the store into an Airbnb for 3 nights only. You and three friends could snag a night’s sleepover in the store and watch movies to your heart’s content in a makeshift living room complete with a pull-out couch, bean bag chairs, lamps and pillows. The Blockbuster sleepover includes free pizza, Pepsi, candy and popcorn. There’s also a VHS player, as long as you remember to rewind. Reservations open this coming Monday 1 PM Pacific Time, but only for residents of Deschutes County. The overnight sleepovers are set for three nights only, Sept. 18-20. Here’s the complete story from Business Insider.

TAGS
Blockbuster Video Stay Overnight at the Last Remaining Blockbuster Video Store
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again