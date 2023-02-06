Star Wars Visions Dropping Soon

OMG surprise comic bubble retro text

I’m so excited for this series to drop, May 4th can’t come soon enough.

It’s been little more than a year since ‘Star Wars: Visions’ first landed on Disney Plus and now the wait for new content is almost over.

Lucasfilm announced yesterday that ‘Star Wars: Visions’ is set to return for its second season on May 4th.

In a statement about the new season, creators explained, “With Volume 2, we expanded our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world. Every short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values that make stories distinctly Star Wars, all while opening up bold new ways of seeing what a Star Wars story can be.”