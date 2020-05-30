Soldier’s Letter Home From Vietnam Delivered – 52 Years Later
An Indiana woman received a letter in the mail from her brother… He wrote it 52 years ago while he served in Vietnam.
And, he’s still around – So, she called her brother to tell him about the letter. He did recall writing it.
But the letter did not arrive to her in its original envelope; so someone found it and tracked her down. She thanks whoever sent it. But she would like to find ’em and thank them, in person. She said the letter arrived to her by way of Indianapolis.
She adds that it now makes her appreciate her brother even more.