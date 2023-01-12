Snowboarder Arrested after Wiping Out Trail of Skiers

Young man snowboarder running downhill, Alpine mountains. Winter sport and recreation, leasure outdoor activities.

A snowboarder who accidentally let go of a ski lift was arrested after he slid away from the wreck he created… Now that’s cold!

The unnamed 18-year old was riding up a ski lift in Austria, when he lost his grip and plowed into multiple skiers behind him. That part is considered an accident.

Video footage, uploaded by TikTok user @selimayer, shows skiers attempting and failing to avoid tripping over the snowboarder, who only gains momentum.

But here’s the real problem: Instead of sticking around to make sure everyone was okay, the teen allegedly snowboarded away from the scene. It’s not just bad ski-hill etiquette; it’s really like a hit-and-run.

He was soon found and detained by officers. It is unclear if he will face charges for the icy glide n’ run.

