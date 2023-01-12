98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Snowboarder Arrested after Wiping Out Trail of Skiers

January 12, 2023 11:00AM CST
Share
Snowboarder Arrested after Wiping Out Trail of Skiers
Young man snowboarder running downhill, Alpine mountains. Winter sport and recreation, leasure outdoor activities.

A snowboarder who accidentally let go of a ski lift was arrested after he slid away from the wreck he created…  Now that’s cold!

The unnamed 18-year old was riding up a ski lift in Austria, when he lost his grip and plowed into multiple skiers behind him.  That part is considered an accident.

Video footage, uploaded by TikTok user @selimayer, shows skiers attempting and failing to avoid tripping over the snowboarder, who only gains momentum.

But here’s the real problem:  Instead of sticking around to make sure everyone was okay, the teen allegedly snowboarded away from the scene.  It’s not just bad ski-hill etiquette; it’s really like a hit-and-run.

He was soon found and detained by officers.  It is unclear if he will face charges for the icy glide n’ run.

There’s more, here:  (metro.co.uk)

More about:
#Alpine
#Considerate
#Downhill
#HitAndRun
#Metro.Co.UK
#Schussing
#SkiEtiquette
#Snowboard
#TikTok
#TikTokBust

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Why That New Year's Eve Kiss? It's Good for You
4

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
5

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?

Recent Posts