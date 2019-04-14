Snow Today, But It’s Not Unusual

Winter gave us one last snowfall Sunday. Depending on where you live you saw anywhere from a dusting to a few inches. Today’s forecast led to the cancellation of the Cubs vs. Angels game today at Wrigley Field. On average the Chicago area gets just over an inch in April each year so this isn’t completely unheard of. WGN’s Tom Skilling says “the city’s last big April snowstorm was in 1982, when 9.4 inches fell April 5. Prior to that was the storm that you remember, when 9.8 inches whitened the city April 2 to 3, 1975. The biggest April snow occurred five years earlier, when 10.7 inches fell April 1 to 2, 1970. Other notable April snows include 9.1 inches April 5 to 6, 1938, 6.4 inches April 4, 1920, and 6.8 inches April 15 to 17, 1961.”

Hang in there, the National Weather Service says we’ll be close to 50 tomorrow and by Tuesday up to 69 degrees!