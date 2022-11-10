98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Snack Foods as Addictive as Nicotine? They May Get a Label

November 10, 2022 11:35AM CST
A new report, published in the journal Addiction , reveals that highly processed foods can be addictive – and that, labeling them as such, can save American lives.

Just like tobacco products contain a warning, similar labels could be used on foods to inform consumers of their addictive qualities.  “Given the widespread public health costs associated with highly processed foods, I would like to see similar approaches occur,” Ashley Gearhardt said.

Highly-processed foods can prompt a dopamine response in the brain, meaning they are mood-altering.

People also continue to eat them when they are no longer hungry, even if there are negative health consequences.

Take in a little more, here:  (Insider)

FILE – In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. A study concludes that lung cancer deaths are 28 percent lower in California than the rest of the country thanks to statewide policies against tobacco. Researchers at the University of California, San Diego announced Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, that state efforts to curb tobacco use resulted in fewer people starting smoking and more people quitting. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

 

