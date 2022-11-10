Snack Foods as Addictive as Nicotine? They May Get a Label

A new report, published in the journal Addiction , reveals that highly processed foods can be addictive – and that, labeling them as such, can save American lives.

Just like tobacco products contain a warning, similar labels could be used on foods to inform consumers of their addictive qualities. “Given the widespread public health costs associated with highly processed foods, I would like to see similar approaches occur,” Ashley Gearhardt said.

Highly-processed foods can prompt a dopamine response in the brain, meaning they are mood-altering.

People also continue to eat them when they are no longer hungry, even if there are negative health consequences.

Take in a little more, here: (Insider)