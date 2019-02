If you miss Saturday morning cartoons and eating super sweet cereal then you’re in luck because Smartmouth beer is bringing “Saturday Morning” back for adults who miss the weekly ritual. Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA debuts in Norfolk, Virginia on March 2nd, the beer features marshmallows and tropical fruity Calypso hops. Smarthmouth referred to the new IPA as “magically ridiculous.” Here’s the complete story from Fox News 8 Cleveland.