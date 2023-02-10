Shenandoah Plan Extensive Revival Tour For 2023

(Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic)

Country mainstays Shenandoah are hitting the road and coming to a city near you. As they gear up for the release of their next full-length album, the country group is announcing a tour that takes its name from their newly released single, “Revival.” The 2023 Revival Tour has actually already begun, but fans still have nearly 50 chances to see the group live in concert this year, as their tour extends through early December. “It’s a wonderful feeling to hit the road with the boys as we again return to radio with new music,” lead singer Marty Raybon says in a statement. “We are excited for what the year holds, now let’s have us a Revival!”

Find a show near you at shenandoahband.com