Shania Twain Prescribed Voice-Rest, Cancels Vegas Show

Shania Twain was forced to cancel her show on Wednesday (June 22nd) in Las Vegas, with the possibility of tonight’s (Friday, June 24th) and Saturday’s (June 25th) shows still up in the air after doctors ordered her on voice rest.
She shared the situation with fans on social media on Wednesday writing in part, “I am sad to say that I woke up this morning feeling unwell and with no voice. I am under strict doctors orders to rest and not sing . . .”
Shania is in the midst of her residency dates at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. She wrote, “Nothing makes me happier than being on stage and performing for you so I’m extremely disappointed to cancel tonight’s show. I am going to do everything I can to get back on stage for this Friday and Saturday.”
Tickets for Wednesday night’s show were automatically refunded if they were purchased through Ticketmaster. Otherwise, ticketholders were asked to “contact your point of purchase for their refund policy.”
Shania’s next string of shows at Zappos Theater are on August 26th, 27th and 31st.