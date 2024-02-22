98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Shania Twain is mourning the death of one of her touring band members

February 22, 2024 8:41AM CST
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The  superstar posted a video of herself and multi-instrumentalist Alison Cornell raiding the Dallas Cowboys locker room to Instagram Wednesday (February 21st) and wrote, “Allison Cornell was such a talented and wonderful person. It was a privilege, as an artist, to have her on stage with me through a lot of my touring career. Feeling very sad to hear of Allison’s lost battle with cancer, her memory will live on but sadly another beautiful human has gone too soon from this world. Rest in Peace.”

Artist management company Jagger Edge confirmed Cornell’s death on their website in a statement on their website Monday (February 19th).

