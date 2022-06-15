Shania Twain Inundated with Support after Emotional Message to her Fans

Shania Twain shared her support of the LGBTQ community on Tuesday (June 14) with a few Instagram posts of her wearing a baseball hat with a rainbow heart on it.
She captioned the casual pic, “Happy Pride Month!! My music has always been about inclusivity. I believe in equality and in community. Period.”
Fans rushed to the comment section to thank the singer for her solidarity. “This makes my heart so happy thank you for supporting us,” wrote one fan. “Thank you so much for your music and for being such a humble person. I am proud to be a gay-fan of you. Love you,” wrote another. One fan said Twain’s music was a huge part of their “coming out,” journey and it helped them find happiness. What helped you the most during your journey to coming out?