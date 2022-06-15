      Weather Alert

Shania Twain Inundated with Support after Emotional Message to her Fans

Jun 15, 2022 @ 12:15pm
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Shania Twain shared her support of the LGBTQ community on Tuesday (June 14) with a few Instagram posts of her wearing a baseball hat with a rainbow heart on it.

She captioned the casual pic, “Happy Pride Month!!  My music has always been about inclusivity.  I believe in equality and in community.  Period.”

Fans rushed to the comment section to thank the singer for her solidarity. “This makes my heart so happy thank you for supporting us,” wrote one fan.  “Thank you so much for your music and for being such a humble person. I am proud to be a gay-fan of you. Love you,” wrote another. One fan said Twain’s music was a huge part of their “coming out,” journey and it helped them find happiness.  What helped you the most during your journey to coming out?

TAGS
#Community #Equality #Inclusivity #LGBTQ+ #RainbowHeart #ShaniaTwain
Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACE: There's Such a Thing as a "Flirting Face" - And Every Guy Can Spot It
Win Tickets to See The Chicks!
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
Take the Family to Legoland
Left Turns Will Be Prohibited In All Directions
Connect With Us Listen To Us On