Seven Moments Which Are Weirdly Awkward for Everyone

Here are some moments that are WEIRDLY AWKWARD for everyone: Watching everyone sing “Happy Birthday” to you . . . walking to the car when someone is picking you up . . . and having an unexpected sex scene happen in a TV show you’re watching with your parents.
We’ve got a list here of random little moments that are WEIRDLY AWKWARD for everyone . . . but no one really talks about. And I gotta say, I agree with pretty much all of them. Check out these seven . . .
1. Watching everyone sing “Happy Birthday” to you.
2. Walking back to your group after your turn at bowling.
3. When the cashier at the grocery store says, “I can help the next person,” but you’re still putting your change away or grabbing the stuff you bought.
4. Walking to the car when someone is picking you up.
5. That moment when everyone’s said “bye” on a Zoom call, and everyone’s still trying to leave the meeting.
6. When the person taking the tickets at a movie theater says, “Enjoy your movie” and you instinctively respond, “You, too.”
7. And, of course, when you’re watching TV with your parents – or kids – and an unexpected sex scene happens.
