Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
Maura Myles
Work Smarter Not Harder
‘Secret Button’ on iPhones a Big Hit – Goes Viral on TikTok
Jan 28, 2022 @ 1:00pm
This photo provided by Apple shows second-generation iPhone SE. Apple announced Wednesday, April 15 2020, is releasing the new iPhone that will be vastly cheaper than the models it rolled out last fall before the coronavirus pandemic had forced people to rethink their spending. (Apple via AP)
A
TikTok
post has gone viral after claiming the
iPhone
has a “
secret button
.”
TikTok creator @ellyawesometech explains the “
Back Tap
” feature is available on any iPhone running at least iOS 14.
It allows users to tap the back of their phone near where the
Apple
logo is, and their phone will do whatever feature they’ve programmed it to do through the settings menu.
You could set the Back Tap feature to open the camera, take a screenshot, or even control the volume of your device, for example.
To set it up, go to Settings, scroll to Accessibility, go to Touch, and then at the bottom hit “Back Tap.” You can choose whether you want to enable a two tap, three tap, or both, and then choose from the options to pick what the secret button can do for you.
The Back Tap feature even works with a phone case on the device. Though this is not a new feature, many are claiming this is the first time they’ve heard of it.
Tap into more, here: (
Yahoo
)
A new TikTok post went viral after it showed iPhone users there’s a feature that allows them to tap the back of their device to have it automatically do whatever they set the feature to do
The feature isn’t new, but many claimed they had no idea it existed before seeing this TikTok post
