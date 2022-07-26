SCOTTY McCREERY TOPS BILLBOARD CHARTS 

Scotty McCreery‘s latest hit, “Damn Strait,” claims the Number One spot on the Mediabase chart this week while earning a second straight week at Number One on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. This is his career fifth chart-topping hit, and it has earned more than 124 million streams.
Scotty said, “This song is such a great tribute to one of my musical heroes, George Strait, while also using his song titles in a clever way to tell such a heartbreaking story. I’ve loved it from the moment I first heard it. It is one of my favorite songs that I’ve recorded, and the fans love it in concert as well. You can feel the anticipation in the air as they get ready to sing along on the chorus.”
“Damn Strait” is the second single and second Number One hit from Scotty’s fifth studio album, Same Truck, which was released last year.
