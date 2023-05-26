Scotty McCreery To Be Inducted Into NC Music Hall Of Fame

Garner native Scotty McCreery is among this year’s class for the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, organizers announced Friday.

The six inductees this year will be celebrated during a ceremony on Oct. 19 at the Mooresville (N.C.) Performing Arts Center.

McCreery rose to fame after winning ‘American Idol’ in 2011. He has gone on to become one of the top country music entertainers, earning five consecutive No. 1 hits, multiple gold and platinum albums and singles, and sold-out concerts across the world.

The induction ceremony is open to the public and will include appearances by inductees and live performances by Scotty McCreery, Loudon Wainwright III and Fetchin Bones.

Do you have a favorite song by Scotty and if so, why is it your top pick?