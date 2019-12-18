Sam Hunt To Ring In New Year On ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve’
Sam Hunt attends the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)
Sam Hunt will ring in the new year with a performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest in New York City’s Times Square on Dec. 31st. Sam will be joined for the NYC portion of the show by Post Malone, BTS and Alanis Morissette with the cast of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill. Seacrest will be joined by Lucy Hale to co-host the broadcast which begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.