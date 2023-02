Getty Images

Sam Hunt has followed up his recently releases, “Start Nowhere” and “Water Under the Bridge,” with Walmart.” Hunt co-wrote “Walmart” with Josh Osborne, Zach Crowell, and Shane McAnally. “I know I don’t put out as much music as often as a lot of the artists y’all listen to, but I really appreciate you guys tuning in when I do. ‘Walmart’ is out now. Thanks for listening!” Sam posted to social media.

