Sam Hunt Coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater this Summer
Sam Hunt attends the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)
Sam Hunt fans received a double dose of good news on Wednesday. Hunt announced that his second album titled Southside will be released on April 3rd.
He will support the album by going on tour with Kip Moore, Travis Dennings, Ernest and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus.
The tour will start on May 28th in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will make a stop in Chicago, June 20th @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park. Tickets for the Southside Summer Tour go on sale on Feb. 14 through Ticketmaster. Here’s the complete story from Taste of Country.