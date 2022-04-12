Sam Elliott Issues an Apology to ’Power of the Dog” Stars and Staffers

Sam Elliott has issued an apology for calling the Oscar-nominated film Power of the Dog a “piece of sh*t western.”
While on a media panel to promote the Paramount western series 1883, Elliott said, “I said some things that hurt people. And I feel terrible about that.”
Sam also apologized for the homophobic comments he made, when he had said that the “cowboys and ranchers in the movie were like Chippendale dancers.”
Elliott even went on to give a specific apology to Benedict Cumberbatch. The modern-day John Wayne said, “I can only say I’m sorry and I am. I am.”
Power of the Dog earned 12 Oscar nominations, and won an Oscar for Best Director.