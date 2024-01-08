Sally Field Reveals Burt Reynolds Wasn’t Good at Real Life Supporting Role…

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: The Oscar statue is seen during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sally Field Says Former Boyfriend Burt Reynolds Was ‘Not a Nice Guy’ When She Got Nominated for an Oscar

Award season has begun, and Sally Field describes a bittersweet Oscar memory of her own.

In an interview for an upcoming book called “50 Oscar Nights,” Sally shared that, when she won her first Academy Award in 1980, her then-boyfriend, Burt Reynolds, refused to attend the awards with her.

Sally explained, “When the Oscars came around, he really was not a nice guy around me then, and was not going to go with me.” Field went on to say that he was “jealous of her stardom.”

