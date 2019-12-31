Runaway Kids Get Help, Getting Home… Free…
…Thanks to Greyhound. The nationwide bus service provider teams up with the National Runaway Safeline Program to offer runaway kids a free ticket home.
The Home Free program provides free bus tickets for kids who are between 12 and 21 years old; and who would like to be reunited with their families.
The child has to call the NRS helpline at 1-800-Runaway and be named on a runaway report. They also have to be willing to be reunited with their family.