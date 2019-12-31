      Weather Alert

Runaway Kids Get Help, Getting Home… Free…

Dec 31, 2019 @ 10:45am

Greyhound Offers Free Bus Ticket Home to Runaway Kids

…Thanks to Greyhound.  The nationwide bus service provider teams up with the National Runaway Safeline Program to offer runaway kids a free ticket home.

The Home Free program provides free bus tickets for kids who are between 12 and 21 years old; and who would like to be reunited with their families.

The child has to call the NRS helpline at 1-800-Runaway and be named on a runaway report.  They also have to be willing to be reunited with their family.

