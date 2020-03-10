      Weather Alert

Richard Gavril

Mar 10, 2020 @ 12:33pm

Richard Gavril is a solo country artist who bought a guitar and slowly taught himself how to play. Over the years Richard began to write and perform his own originals and cover songs . In January of 2019 Richard released his first single titled, “Summer nights”.

When he is not singing to the strum of a guitar. Richard is living the life of a husband and father. Richard believes that you should never give up on your dreams. As he will tell you, “Life T-bones you quick and it never slows down. Learn to appreciate the moments and stop counting the miles”.

After winning Shakers 2019’s ( Ottawa, IL Star Search) Richard continued to produce more music and has released his first (EP) album titled, “Samantha”

Click below to:

Contact Richard

Check out the Web Site

Follow on YouTube

Follow on Facebook.

 

TAGS
#LocalCountryBand #LocalCountryMusic #LocalMusic #RichardGavril
Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Country Dancing
Local Bands