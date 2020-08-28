Remembering The F-5 Tornado In Plainfield Thirty Years Ago
Image from Plainfield Tornado documentary courtesy Joliet Area Historical Musuem.
It was August 28,1990 between 3:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., a devastating tornado ripped a 16.4 mile path through portions of Kendall and Will counties in northern Illinois. The Plainfield tornado tragically killed 29 people, while injuring 353. To this day, it remains the only F-5/EF-5 tornado ever recorded in the United States during the month of August and the only F-5 tornado to strike the Chicago area. Watch the video from the Joliet Area Historical Museum featuring AM 1340 WJOL’s Scott Slocum.