Record Cold Set for Wednesday
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 28, 2019 @ 7:43 AM

Chicago’s lowest temperature of -11 may be broken on Wednesday. Since 1871 we’ve recorded -11 twice (December 24, 1983 & January 18, 1994). Wednesday’s high of -14 may be an all time record for our area!
But wait there’s more, Since 1871 on 15 days have registered lows at/or below -20. On January 20th, 1985 we registered a low of -27. Wednesday nights overnight low is expected to be -21.. We expect there will be school closings on Wednesday. Stay tuned to 98.3 WCCQ for all the details. More on the potential record setting cold from WGN-TV.
But there’s good news….By Super Bowl Sunday it could be in the 50’s! (Only in Chicago right!)

