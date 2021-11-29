Reba McEntire to Open Live Music Venue with Choctaw Nation

Reba McEntire has announced her latest business venture, her own restaurant, bar, and live entertainment venue called, Reba’s Place.
She made the announcement during her weekend show in Durant, Oklahoma, by inviting Chief Gary Batton from Choctaw Nation onto the stage with her. She later posted the news online.
Reba said, “We’re thrilled to pieces because it’s going to be right downtown Atoka. It’s going to have great food, family atmosphere, a bandstand in there where we can do a little pickin’ and grinnin’ and singin.’”
Reba said that its a partnership with Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the City of Atoka. They plan to open around September of next year.
