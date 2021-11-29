      Weather Alert

Reba McEntire to Open Live Music Venue with Choctaw Nation

Nov 29, 2021 @ 11:30am
Reba McEntire to Open Live Music Venue with Choctaw Nation

Reba McEntire has announced her latest business venture, her own restaurant, bar, and live entertainment venue called, Reba’s Place.

She made the announcement during her weekend show in Durant, Oklahoma, by inviting Chief Gary Batton from Choctaw Nation onto the stage with her.  She later posted the news online.

Reba said, “We’re thrilled to pieces because it’s going to be right downtown Atoka. It’s going to have great food, family atmosphere, a bandstand in there where we can do a little pickin’ and grinnin’ and singin.’

Reba said that its a partnership with Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the City of Atoka.  They plan to open around September of next year.

SIDE NOTES

  • The website highlights dishes like the “Fancy” steak dinner in a nod to McEntire’s hit song, plus street tacos, chicken fried steak, and pinto beans and cornbread —  described as “Reba’s personal favorite.”
  • Reba is in a Lifetime Television original movie this Christmas season called Christmas In Tune.
  • She has a new song out from that movie.  It’s called “I Needed Christmas.”
TAGS
#ChoctawNation #Fancy #Lifetime #OK #RebaMcEntire
Popular Posts
LUKE COMBS BECOMES FIRST COUNTRY ARTIST TO HAVE SEVEN #1 SONGS ON ONE ALBUM
COUNTRY THUNDER WISCONSIN RETURNS WITH A VENGEANCE!
Rolling Stones Are The Only Band Selling More Concert Tickets Than Morgan Wallen
Kane Brown Funds Renovation of a Boys and Girls Club’s Basketball Court
Street Closures For Light Up The Holidays Parade Friday, November 26, 2021
Connect With Us Listen To Us On