Reba McEntire Opens Up about Why She Passed on Coaching for ‘The Voice’

(Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage)

Reba McEntire recently shared that she once passed on being a coach on The Voice – and revealed if she ever will be on the show.

Reba said, “I got [a look at] the Holland version of The Voice, They sent it to me, and I said, ‘I can’t see me doing that.’”

She continued about the time commitment and where she has to be located, to be a part of the show, “Because, you know, I’m a gypsy at heart.”

She clarified whether she would change her mind, now that Blake Shelton is leaving: “Who could fill Blake’s shoes? To fill Blake’s chair? Wow. That’s gonna be tough. He did a great job, and kudos to him.”

INTERESTING TO NOTE: Recently, Dolly Parton revealed why she has passed on several invitations to become a reality TV music judge. She’s creating her own network… with her own version of the show. Will we see Reba, there?