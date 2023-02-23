98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Reba McEntire Joins ‘The Voice’ As Mega Mentor

February 23, 2023 9:37AM CST
‘The Voice’ Season 23  Competition Introduces Key Changes According to Variety, Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Blake Shelton, and Niall Horan will all be mentors on The Voice season 23.  The season will be somewhat of a family reunion for Clarkson and McEntire. Kelly divorced Reba’s stepson Brandon Blackstock in 2020, which was formalized in 2022. McEntire makes her “Voice” debut on March 6th.  Do you think Reba McEntire should take over after Blake Shelton leaves?

