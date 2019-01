LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Actor Rami Malek accepts Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for 'Mr. Robot' onstage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

He won big at the Golden Globes, but Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek also made headlines for the snub Nicole Kidman handed him onstage. The 37-year-old appeared on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he got to watch the clip of the dis with Kimmel’s viewers watching him watch it. (It comes in at 2:00).

Malek takes the snub in stride, saying: “I got love from Keith [Urban] that night, her husband. He’s a massive Queen fan.” Full story from ET Online.