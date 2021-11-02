      Weather Alert

Popeyes Offers Free Chicken Sandwiches TODAY & TOMORROW

Nov 2, 2021 @ 12:14pm
MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 21: A Popeyes restaurant is seen on February 21, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Burger King and Tim Horton's owner Restaurant Brands International has announced plans on buying Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in a deal valued at $1.8 billion. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Heads up if you love Popeye’s chicken sandwiches!

To celebrate National Sandwich Day, Wednesday, the chain will give out FREE chicken sandwiches, today and tomorrow, on November 2 and 3.

This works for any new user of the Popeye’s app, who makes a digital order of $10 or more.

Popeye’s also wants customers to share their own chicken sandwich creations on social media for a chance to see it officially on a future menu.

Do you think Popeye’s has the best chicken sandwiches in fast food?

Do you add anything special to your sandwich?

What is your favorite sandwich to make?

TAGS
#NationalSandwichDay #UsetheApp Popeye's
Popular Posts
When Do Kids Become Too Old for Trick-or-Treating?
Hasbro warns of hit to holiday sales from supply chain issues
Cooper Alan is at Joe's On Weed and we have your tickets!
Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, and Morgan Evans to headline CMC Rocks 2022
DAN + SHAY, LUKE COMBS UP FOR PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS
Connect With Us Listen To Us On