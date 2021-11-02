Popeyes Offers Free Chicken Sandwiches TODAY & TOMORROW

Heads up if you love Popeye’s chicken sandwiches!
To celebrate National Sandwich Day, Wednesday, the chain will give out FREE chicken sandwiches, today and tomorrow, on November 2 and 3.
This works for any new user of the Popeye’s app, who makes a digital order of $10 or more.
Popeye’s also wants customers to share their own chicken sandwich creations on social media for a chance to see it officially on a future menu.
Do you think Popeye’s has the best chicken sandwiches in fast food?
Do you add anything special to your sandwich?
What is your favorite sandwich to make?