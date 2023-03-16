98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Poll: Over Half Of U.S. Adults Identify as ‘Avid’ Taylor Swift Fans

March 16, 2023 1:00PM CDT
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

More than half of American adults say they are admirers of Taylor Swift, according to a survey, now.  It was conducted by market research firm Morning Consult.

And the study was done before Taylor’s “Eras” tour.

Fifty-three percent of Americans say they are fans of Swift.

When you specifically look at that group:  The study also revealed that 16-percent of Swift fans identified as “avid.” It shows that Swift’s fanbase is primarily comprised of millennials.  They lean Democratic, White, and suburban.

Half of the “avid” group of Taylor fans have a household income average below $50,000.  And fewer than half consider themselves “Swifties.”

