Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Bumsted, a native of Sugar Grove, Illinois, is serving the U.S. Navy aboard USS McFaul.

Growing up in Sugar Grove, Bumsted attended Kaneland High School and graduated in 2018. According to Bumsted, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Sugar Grove.

“Growing up in a rural area instilled in me a certain appreciation for hard work and perseverance through challenging times,” said Bumsted. Bumsted joined the Navy four years ago.

“My brother was in the Navy when I graduated high school, and I saw that he was doing something that really mattered,” said Bumsted. “So I joined to be a part of something bigger than myself. Also of course the opportunities to travel and have college paid for.”