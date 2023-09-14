98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Tanner

September 14, 2023 8:40AM CDT
Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings

Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Tanner, a native of Richton Park, Illinois, serves the U.S. Navy as a member of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 50 located in San Diego, California.

Tanner joined the Navy 17 years ago. Today, Tanner serves as a personnel specialist at Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 50.

“I joined the Navy for the college benefits,” said Tanner. “I originally planned to serve for four years and then finish school. However, I liked the comradery and continued to make a career of the Navy.”

