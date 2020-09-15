      Weather Alert

Pepsi Has Created a New ‘Relaxation Drink’ – to Help You Sleep

Sep 15, 2020 @ 10:10am
Photo Taken In Berlin, Germany

After a century of trying to keep you awake, now Pepsi wants to put you to sleep.

The soft-drink maker just announced a new product called DriftWell, which is a relaxation drink that’s supposed to help you de-stress and go to sleep.  Basically, it’s non-carbonated water in a can with a little bit of blackberry and lavender and some vitamins.

It’s set to go on sale in December.

Drift here, to see more:  (Fast Company

(Here’s a picture.)

 

 

