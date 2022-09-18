98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Pat Sajak Ripped on Social Media over Photo with Marjorie Taylor Greene

September 18, 2022 10:00AM CDT
Photo taken in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Pat Sajak takes some serious heat, now, on social media and beyond, after a photo surfaced of him – posing with Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The social media account called PatriotTakes posted the photo.  But the account did not indicate when the picture was taken.

Jeremy Newberger, a documentary filmmaker, said, “It’s only been 8 months since Marjorie Taylor Greene gave the keynote at a Nazi rally where the organizer praised Adolf Hitler.”  Newberger continued, “So, by all means, Pat Sajak, take some selfies with her.  Looks like the Wheel of Fortune is morally bankrupt.

Diana Gonzalez said, “The company you keep is quite unfortunate [Pat Sajak].  Will be changing the channel when you spin the wheel.

Are you surprised by the photo and Sajak?

